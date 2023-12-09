CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early this morning there were some rain showers and drizzle east of I-380.

The Weekend

The rain will clear out by 9 a.m. and we’ll wake up to a mix of clouds and sun across Eastern Iowa. We’ll have more clouds than sun and a few flurries this afternoon with highs rising into the upper 30s and low 40s. Today will also be windy with gusts over 30 possible. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 20s. Clouds will clear for Sunday ushering in some sunshine with cooler, but seasonal highs in the mid-30s.

A windy Saturday followed by some Sunday sunshine (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

The Week Ahead

Monday through Friday we’ll have slightly above normal temperatures. Our next chance for precipitation is on Friday with a slight chance for rain showers.

A windy Saturday followed by some Sunday sunshine (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.