A windy Saturday followed by some Sunday sunshine
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Early this morning there were some rain showers and drizzle east of I-380.
The Weekend
The rain will clear out by 9 a.m. and we’ll wake up to a mix of clouds and sun across Eastern Iowa. We’ll have more clouds than sun and a few flurries this afternoon with highs rising into the upper 30s and low 40s. Today will also be windy with gusts over 30 possible. Overnight, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 20s. Clouds will clear for Sunday ushering in some sunshine with cooler, but seasonal highs in the mid-30s.
The Week Ahead
Monday through Friday we’ll have slightly above normal temperatures. Our next chance for precipitation is on Friday with a slight chance for rain showers.
