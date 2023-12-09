Show You Care
Victim identified in I-80 crash

The Iowa State Patrol identified the semi driver killed a fiery crash in Johnson County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi-truck driver killed in a fiery crash in Johnson County just west of Tiffin Friday morning.

The driver was 55-year-old Eric Smith of Arizona.

The crash happened at around 4:30 this morning in the westbound lane of I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi went off the road near Tiffin and hit a tree. The truck cab then caught fire.

No other vehicles were involved.

