Victim identified in I-80 crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol has identified the semi-truck driver killed in a fiery crash in Johnson County just west of Tiffin Friday morning.

The driver was 55-year-old Eric Smith of Arizona.

The crash happened at around 4:30 this morning in the westbound lane of I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says the semi went off the road near Tiffin and hit a tree. The truck cab then caught fire.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.