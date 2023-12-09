Show You Care
Two injured in Jefferson County Crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were injured after a crash in Jefferson County. At 6 p.m. on Friday a 2008 Ford F250, driven by 58-year-old Charles Heisel, and a 2002 John Deere tractor, driven by 45-year-old Orlado Oregon-Espino, were traveling east on Highway 34. The Ford rear-ended the tractor. The Ford stopped in the roadway and the tractor ended up in the south ditch.

Both Heisel and Oregon-Espino were injured. Heisel was taken to the University of Iowa Hospital and Oregon-Espino was taken to Jefferson County Hospital.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Ambulance Services, the Fairfield Fire Department, the Fairfield Police Department, and Medforce all assisted the Iowa State Patrol during the incident.

