Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Moss scores 21 as Toledo downs Northern Iowa 84-80

Northern Iowa Logo
Northern Iowa Logo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Ra’Heim Moss’ 21 points helped Toledo defeat Northern Iowa 84-80 on Saturday.

Moss added three steals for the Rockets (5-4). Tyler Cochran scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds. Javan Simmons had 13 points.

Toledo took the lead with three minutes to go then needed two free throws by Cochran with two seconds left to seal the win.

The Panthers (3-7) were led in scoring by Bowen Born, who finished with 31 points and two steals. Northern Iowa also got 12 points from Trey Campbell. In addition, Jacob Hutson finished with 12 points.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with bus in Cedar Rapids has died
The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was heading westbound on I-80 at around 4:30 a.m. when the...
Semi driver dies after crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin
The driver of a semi truck has died after a crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin on Friday morning.
Victim identified in I-80 crash
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Sheriff: No theories ruled out after western Iowa trucker vanished more than two weeks ago

Latest News

After their Cy-Hawk win, Iowa State rises as one of the nation’s best defenses
Brothers Rashad and Khai Gatewood face off in Kennedy-Jefferson rivalry
After their Cy-Hawk win, Iowa State rises as one of the nation’s best defenses
After their Cy-Hawk win, Iowa State rises as one of the nation’s best defenses
Iowa cruises over Columbia in a 38-3 win
Iowa men’s wrestling dominates Columbia 38-3
Athlete of the Week
Honorary AOW defies odds to hit two 3-pointers in back-to-back games