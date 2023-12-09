Mission of Hope receives coats from the Coats for Kids Campaign

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -This year’s Coats for Kids Campaign was a big success and now partner organizations are handing out coats to children in Eastern Iowa.

Thanks to the monetary donations from people across Eastern Iowa, this year’s Coats for Kids Campaign raised more than 57,000 dollars. Add to that the heartfelt donations of over 375 new and gently used coats, and KCRG was able to give more than 1700 coats to children.

KCRG and our First Alert Storm Team got busy accepting donations and then delivering them to various locations, including Mission of Hope. That’s a nonprofit in Cedar Rapids that received about 190 coats to give away.

They say the need for warm clothes is high in the Cedar Rapids area. Mary Fox is their Director of Volunteer Services and says they’ve given away 256 coats in the last year.

“The economy is so bad, they have to choose between feeding, between you know, getting meds for the family and kind of coats, you can layer, but you can’t buy them because they’re too expensive. We still have kids coming in and getting coats and we will all year long.” Fox explained.

Fox says the significance the coats have on families can be overwhelming.

“The Grandmother with the 10 kids, she cried. So it’s, I can’t tell you how it makes us feel when we can help out those families in need.” Fox described.

The nonprofit is thankful for people who donated to Coats for Kids.

“They have no idea how much they appreciate all their kindness because without them our kids would not have coats,” Fox said.

Because KCRG reached our fundraising goal, it meant a pie in the face. Well worth it to keep kids warm and give families hope this holiday season.

Mission of Hope is now asking for boots, hats, gloves, and food for their food pantry.

