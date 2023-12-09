Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Iowa men’s wrestling dominates Columbia 38-3

KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The undefeated Hawkeyes won nine of 10 matches in Friday’s dual with Columbia, including seven bonus point victories.

The No. 4 Hawkeyes move to 5-0 on the year in dual meets. They’ll host the Soldier Salute tournament at Xtream Arena on December 29th and 30th before starting their Big Ten season.

Iowa 38 - Columbia 3

125 – No. 17 Drake Ayala (Iowa) tech. fall Nick Babin (Columbia), 18-3 (3:32)

133 – Cullan Schriever (Iowa) dec. No. 11 Angelino Rini (Columbia), 9-6 (OT)

141 – No. 1 Real Woods (Iowa) tech. fall Kai Owen (Columbia), 17-2 (3:00)

149 – Caleb Rathjen (Iowa) major dec. Richard Fedalen (Columbia), 15-3

157 – No. 2 Jared Franek (Iowa) dec. Jaden Le (Columbia), 9-5

165 - No. 7 Michael Caliendo (Iowa) major dec. Kyle Mosher (Columbia), 18-5

174 - No. 14 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) tech fall Garrett Bilgrave (Columbia), 20-3 (3:45)

184 – Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia) dec. Aiden Riggins (Iowa), 4-2

197 – No. 18 Zach Glazier (Iowa) major dec. Jack Wehmeyer (Columbia), 14-2

285 – Bradley Hill (Iowa) tech fall. Billy McChesney (Columbia), 19-4 (5:00)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with bus in Cedar Rapids has died
At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100...
Crash on Highway 100 temporarily closes both lanes of traffic
The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was heading westbound on I-80 at around 4:30 a.m. when the...
Semi driver dies after crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin

Latest News

Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives to the basket past Iowa forward Payton Sandfort...
Gilbert leads the way for Iowa St. beating in-state rival Iowa 90-65 for 600th Hilton Coliseum win
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks off the court after an NCAA college basketball game...
Caitlin Clark surpasses 3,000 career points in Cy-Hawk game
Caitlin Clark surpasses 3,000 career points in Cy-Hawk game
Caitlin Clark surpasses 3,000 career points in Cy-Hawk game
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives past Iowa State center Audi Crooks (55) during the first...
Clark surpasses 3,000 points, No. 4 Iowa takes down Iowa State 67-58