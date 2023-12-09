Iowa men’s wrestling dominates Columbia 38-3

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The undefeated Hawkeyes won nine of 10 matches in Friday’s dual with Columbia, including seven bonus point victories.

The No. 4 Hawkeyes move to 5-0 on the year in dual meets. They’ll host the Soldier Salute tournament at Xtream Arena on December 29th and 30th before starting their Big Ten season.

Iowa 38 - Columbia 3

125 – No. 17 Drake Ayala (Iowa) tech. fall Nick Babin (Columbia), 18-3 (3:32)

133 – Cullan Schriever (Iowa) dec. No. 11 Angelino Rini (Columbia), 9-6 (OT)

141 – No. 1 Real Woods (Iowa) tech. fall Kai Owen (Columbia), 17-2 (3:00)

149 – Caleb Rathjen (Iowa) major dec. Richard Fedalen (Columbia), 15-3

157 – No. 2 Jared Franek (Iowa) dec. Jaden Le (Columbia), 9-5

165 - No. 7 Michael Caliendo (Iowa) major dec. Kyle Mosher (Columbia), 18-5

174 - No. 14 Patrick Kennedy (Iowa) tech fall Garrett Bilgrave (Columbia), 20-3 (3:45)

184 – Aaron Ayzerov (Columbia) dec. Aiden Riggins (Iowa), 4-2

197 – No. 18 Zach Glazier (Iowa) major dec. Jack Wehmeyer (Columbia), 14-2

285 – Bradley Hill (Iowa) tech fall. Billy McChesney (Columbia), 19-4 (5:00)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.