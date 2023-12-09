Show You Care
Hawkeye QB Cade McNamara helps deliver thousands of sports equipment to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Corridor

KCRG-TV9 News at 10:00
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Corridor is getting new sports equipment delivered from a University of Iowa Football player.

Cade McNamara, the Iowa Hawkeye Quarterback, helped US Cellular hand out $8,000 worth of new equipment. That included some new basketballs, footballs, and ping pong tables. Those with the Boys and Girls Clubs said this equipment was much needed because of how fast they go through gear. Between the Cedar Rapids, Marion, and Iowa City locations, they see about 300 children a day. Having this new sports equipment was something McNamara said would allow students to learn and play new sports.

“There are so many parts of sports that I think helped me become the person that I am,” said McNamara. “I think that for anyone who is in any kind of sport, I think learning those kinds of skills and those opportunities being introduced to these kids. I think it’s nothing but great.”

The new equipment will be split between 6 locations. Those with the Boys and Girls Clubs said they’ll be able to help 300 children daily in one location when the new facility in southeast Cedar Rapids opens.

