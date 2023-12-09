Show You Care
Grocery store clerk dies after customer impales him with a golf club, police say

FILE: The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minneapolis store clerk died after a customer beat him and impaled him with a golf club, police said.

The 66-year-old clerk was attacked Friday at the Oak Grove Grocery, a small neighborhood store in a residential area near downtown Minneapolis. A 44-year-old suspect is jailed on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to a call just before 1 p.m. and found the victim behind the counter “with a golf club impaled through his torso,” according to a news release from Minneapolis police. The clerk died at a hospital.

Information from witnesses led police to an apartment building across the street. Police Chief Brian O’Hara said at a news conference late Friday that the suspect barricaded himself inside for six hours. After lengthy negotiations, officers took the man into custody without incident, O’Hara said.

Police are still investigating to determine what prompted the attack. O’Hara said it appeared that the suspect had collected some items from the store for purchase and taken them to the counter.

“It appears he then went behind the counter and then began to assault and bludgeon the individual behind the counter in a very grotesque way,” O’Hara said.

Neighbors told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that the clerk was a longtime fixture at the grocery store.

“We are broken; our hearts are broken,” said Manuela Torres, who said she was a friend of the victim.

A memorial set up outside the store was adorned with candles, flowers and a photo.

“We know this neighborhood is hurting tonight,” O’Hara said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

