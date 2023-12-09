Giving Trees let you be Santa for shelter pets

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you’re looking for a way to help shelter pets this holiday season, multiple organizations in the area have Giving Trees set up.

The trees are decorated with ornaments listing some of the items the shelter needs. Wish list items range from cleaning supplies to pet food to vet bills.

All you have to do is stop by the shelter and pick an ornament off the Giving Tree. Purchase the wish list item, and then bring it back to the shelter and put it under the tree. There are items for the shelter pets, and items the shelter needs for daily operations whether that’s paper towels or even ink for printers.

The shelter manager at Dogs Forever says this is a great option for people who want to help but aren’t able to adopt.

“So when we decided to do the Giving Tree, we couldn’t believe how fast people are like, yes, I want to do that. You know, I can’t adopt a dog right now, but this is something I can do,” said Joyce Thompson.

Dogs Forever asks for items to be returned to the shelter by December 16th. Dogs Forever has open hours on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control is open every day from 12 to 5 p.m. except Sundays. It will have its tree up through Christmas.

Cedar Valley Humane Society’s Giving Tree is up the entire month of December. CVHS is open 12 to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It’s also open from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

If you aren’t able to stop by the shelters, you can also find wish lists posted online where you can purchase those items and have them shipped directly to the shelter.

Click HERE for CRACC’s Amazon Wish List. Click HERE for wish lists for CVHS. Click HERE for Dogs Forever’s Amazon Wish List.

