Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Election 2024: GOP candidates discuss their faith, how it guides them

Front-runner Donald Trump did not attend the event
With just over a month until the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Republican candidates are trying to pull as many voters away from Donald Trump as they can.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - With just over a month until the first-in-the-nation caucuses, Republican candidates are trying to pull as many voters away from Donald Trump as they can.

Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA-04) welcomed presidential hopefuls to Sioux Center Saturday to talk about faith. Former president Donald Trump did not attend -- but four others did.

MORE: How to find your Iowa GOP caucus precinct

At Dordt University, a Christian campus in Sioux Center, Feenstra asked candidates about their faith and how it guides them in their run for office.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says his faith keeps him centered and his spiritual compass set to “true north”.

“Well, for me, faith in God is really the foundation of how I live my life but also how I conduct myself in elected office,” DeSantis said.

1 on 1: DeSantis says Trump isn’t the same as he was when he became president 7 years ago

Vivek Ramaswamy is Hindu, but says Christians and Hindus share the same values. Ramaswamy says he’s running for President, not pastor, and that it’s time for a leader to bring a revival to our national identity.

“I think it has been a long time since we have had a president who, certainly I could look my two sons in the eye, and probably most Christian parents could look their kids in the eyes, and tell them in good conscience that ‘I want you to grow up and be like him,’” Ramaswamy said.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley says her faith was what got her through the Mother Emanuel Church shooting in Charleston, during which a white supremacist killed 9 Black congregants.

“You never know what tomorrow is going to bring, but that faith and that readiness is so incredibly important for what we have ahead,” Haley said.

Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Nikki Haley

Dallas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley also attended the event.

Caucus Conversation: One-on-One with Ryan Binkley

Now that the event is over, Feenstra says he plans to endorse a candidate sometime after the holidays.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with bus in Cedar Rapids has died
The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was heading westbound on I-80 at around 4:30 a.m. when the...
Semi driver dies after crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin
The driver of a semi truck has died after a crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin on Friday morning.
Victim identified in I-80 crash
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Sheriff: No theories ruled out after western Iowa trucker vanished more than two weeks ago

Latest News

Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, Toys for Tots to hold drop-off to bring toys to kids in need
Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, Toys for Tots to hold drop-off to bring toys to kids in need
With just over a month until the caucuses, Republican candidates are trying to pull as many...
Feenstra hosts forum with three GOP caucus hopefuls on family, faith topics
An Iowa City non-profit is helping to support area artists this holiday shopping season.
Dozens of vendors participate in Holiday Thieves Market in Iowa City
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson looks at a chillier set of days to come...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, December 9