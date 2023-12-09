Show You Care
Dog dies in Coralville house fire

Dog dies in Coralville house fire
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A dog has died after a fire at a Coralville home. Officials say they responded to a building on fire on Westminster Circle around 8 p.m. Friday. They said the fire was contained to the main floor of the home and was extinguished quickly.

No one was home but the family dog was found inside and was unable to be revived. The family was displaced and is being assisted by the Red Cross. The fire was ruled accidental but is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

