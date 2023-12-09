Show You Care
DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy try to make their case in Iowa days after a combative GOP debate

Top Stories: December 9, 2023
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Republican presidential candidates are crossing paths again in Iowa just days after a fractious debate and with the leadoff caucuses about a month away.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are aiming to make the campaign case Saturday — this time without the others interrupting — in northwest Iowa, a more rural, conservative corner of the state.

Each is getting time onstage at Dordt University in Sioux Center with U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra and his wife, Lynette, to discuss faith, family and politics. Hundreds of people, including many students at the small Christian college, filled the auditorium.

The three candidates made stops across Iowa on Friday as pressure mounts for an attention-grabbing performance in the Jan. 15 contest that kicks off the GOP nominating calendar.

Former President Donald Trump, who is not at Saturday’s event, sits comfortably atop the field in polls of Republicans in Iowa and nationwide.

DeSantis, Haley and Ramaswamy last appeared together in Iowa before Thanksgiving, at the Family Leader’s roundtable discussion, which was an uncommonly friendly gathering.

They next look to take the stage at Drake University in Des Moines for a Republican debate five days before the caucuses.

