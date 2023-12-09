Caitlyn Ferin discusses holiday allergens in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Caitlyn Ferin discusses common holiday allergens to watch for in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Winter holidays bring cheer and plenty of opportunities for festive eating. Common food allergens lurk in many traditional dishes so, whether you’re a parent of a child with food allergies or hosting guests with food allergies, these tips will help you navigate food allergies safely this holiday season.

Always read all ingredient labels and keep your space clean. Even if you think a product is allergen-free, read the label. Food manufacturers change formulas, which may introduce allergens into previously safe foods and beverages. Prevent cross-contact and cross-contamination by encouraging frequent handwashing, keeping separate utensils, and designating a spot for allergy-free items.

Modify traditional recipes using allergen-free ingredients. Once you know a few simple swaps, you may realize just how easy it is to modify your recipes. Focus on similar items when considering swaps, like non-dairy milk for cow’s milk (or vice-versa), or naturally gluten-free grains for wheat. Eggs in recipes often can be substituted with ground, rehydrated flax or chia seeds.

Bring your own allergen-free snacks and desserts, since baked goods feature common allergens such as wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts, and soy. Communication is key. If a host is unfamiliar with how to handle food allergies, they might fall victim to the, a little bit won’t hurt mindset. Communicate at the start that a little bit can hurt and that you’d be more than happy to help with shopping or prep so that the host can feel comfortable and you can feel confident in the foods served.

