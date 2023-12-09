Show You Care
Brothers Rashad and Khai Gatewood face off in Kennedy-Jefferson rivalry

“We talk about basketball more than we talk about anything else.”
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Gatewood brothers, Rashad and Khai, will have a lot of basketball to talk about this weekend.

After Rashad, a senior, transferred to Kennedy, they faced off as varsity opponents for the first time.

“It was always always cool to be his teammate, but playing against him, getting each other better, that’s what we like to do,” said Rashad, a senior.

“I think I have better defense than him, and he might have a little bit better offense,” said Khai, a junior.

They say they keep trash talking to a minimal.

“Not that much,” Khai said. “We have our times where we smack each other but it’s not a whole lot.”

Rashad and the Cougars came out on top 89-25, so the eldest brother has the bragging rights.

“Definitely going to be something to talk about in the future,” Rashad said.

