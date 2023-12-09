Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

After their Cy-Hawk win, Iowa State rises as one of the nation’s best defenses

“First and foremost defense wins games, defense wins championships.”
By Jack Lido
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - “First and foremost defense wins games, defense wins championships.”

That was Iowa State’s Robert Jones’ first press conference answer after the Cyclones took down their in-state rival Iowa 90-65 on Thursday night.

The Cyclones forced 19 turnovers, which led to 25 points.

“We really wanted to load up in those gaps so when they try to drive, we’re in position to get steals, (and) to be disruptive,” said Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger. “Thinking about going into the paint, there’s the risk of a turnover there’s that hesitancy on their mind.”

Otzelberger’s teams have ranked inside the top 25 in scoring defense national each of the last two years at Iowa State.

ISU’s Tre King says he was proud of the way his team kept up the pressure.

“The past couple games we had leads, we’ve had a few spurts where we’ve got complacent,” King said. “This game in particular, we knew that Iowa really liked to push the ball. We really took pride in starting the fight and stacking stops together.”

After Thursday night, the Cyclones rank seventh in the country in scoring defense and fourth in points per possession.

“It’s a good win in terms of the confidence of our guys showing what they can do over 40 minutes,” said Otzelberger.

Iowa State moves to 7-2.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after colliding with bus in Cedar Rapids has died
At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100...
Crash on Highway 100 temporarily closes both lanes of traffic
The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was heading westbound on I-80 at around 4:30 a.m. when the...
Semi driver dies after crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin

Latest News

After their Cy-Hawk win, Iowa State rises as one of the nation’s best defenses
Brothers Rashad and Khai Gatewood face off in Kennedy-Jefferson rivalry
Iowa cruises over Columbia in a 38-3 win
Iowa men’s wrestling dominates Columbia 38-3
Athlete of the Week
Honorary AOW defies odds to hit two 3-pointers in back-to-back games
Iowa State guard Keshon Gilbert (10) drives to the basket past Iowa forward Payton Sandfort...
Gilbert leads the way for Iowa St. beating in-state rival Iowa 90-65 for 600th Hilton Coliseum win