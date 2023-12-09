After their Cy-Hawk win, Iowa State rises as one of the nation’s best defenses

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - “First and foremost defense wins games, defense wins championships.”

That was Iowa State’s Robert Jones’ first press conference answer after the Cyclones took down their in-state rival Iowa 90-65 on Thursday night.

The Cyclones forced 19 turnovers, which led to 25 points.

“We really wanted to load up in those gaps so when they try to drive, we’re in position to get steals, (and) to be disruptive,” said Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger. “Thinking about going into the paint, there’s the risk of a turnover there’s that hesitancy on their mind.”

Otzelberger’s teams have ranked inside the top 25 in scoring defense national each of the last two years at Iowa State.

ISU’s Tre King says he was proud of the way his team kept up the pressure.

“The past couple games we had leads, we’ve had a few spurts where we’ve got complacent,” King said. “This game in particular, we knew that Iowa really liked to push the ball. We really took pride in starting the fight and stacking stops together.”

After Thursday night, the Cyclones rank seventh in the country in scoring defense and fourth in points per possession.

“It’s a good win in terms of the confidence of our guys showing what they can do over 40 minutes,” said Otzelberger.

Iowa State moves to 7-2.

