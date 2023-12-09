5th Realm Haunted house brings Krampus to Eastern Iowa

Show You Care
It’s not every day you see a haunted house during the Christmas season, but that’s exactly what 5th Realm is doing on Friday and Saturday.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
“For those who aren’t as into Hallmark-y stuff, they want to celebrate Christmas, but they want to do it in a way that is indicative of who they are,” said Autumn Arnold, the Operations Director.

Unlike their Halloween event, Arnold said they were getting some pushback. The story of Krampus originates in Germany. It’s a half-goal half-demon who harms children for misbehaving, like the opposite of Santa Claus.

“People just really don’t like to associate the thought of bad kids being punished with Christmas,” she said. “It doesn’t vibe with everybody.”

Arnold said their intentions were more to show the history of Krampus and give people another way to celebrate the holiday season with a darker edge. Being based on German folklore, there’s more depth than just a scary Christmas display.

“What we’re trying to do is bring a more interactive theater experience to Cedar Rapids,” said Arnold. “This is a great way for us to bring that in without just being stuck to the Halloween box that we need to adhere to in October.”

It’s a way to bring an alternative celebration to the holiday season, but also a look at the stories and history of other cultures by bringing the story of Krampus to life.

“There are some spooky elements to it but it’s really more about the storytelling and being able to interact with these characters that we’re bringing to you,” said Arnold.

The event goes until Saturday, December 9th.

