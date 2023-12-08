Wheelchair Ramp Accessibility Program celebrates 1000th project

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 8th, 2023, the Wheelchair Ramp Accessibility Program (WRAP) celebrated a big milestone - their 1000th project.

WRAP is a non-profit organization in Cedar Rapids that builds and designs wheelchair ramps for people in the community with mobility challenges. Most of WRAP’s clients are individuals who do not have the resources to hire someone to do the project for them.

The organization has over 60 local volunteers, engineers, and builders who all work together to design and construct a ramp in a single day. The preparation may require time, but as soon as the materials come in, all the volunteers are ready to build.

WRAP builds exterior accessibility ramps for those in the Linn County area, serving individuals who do not have the means to pay for services. Their mission is to give people with limited mobility the freedom to enter and leave their homes safely.

To learn how to support the work of the WRAP program or apply to have the group build a ramp, check out their website here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.