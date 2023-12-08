Warm weather to end the work week, rain moves in tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Unseasonable warmth sticks around for one more day, before things return to something closer to what you might expect for early- to mid-December.

We’ll start off the day fairly mild, with temperatures in the low to mid 40s for most. Southerly winds helped keep those thermometer readings up during the night, but they’re also shaving a few degrees off of them for how it feels in wind chill. Some mid- and high-level clouds will be with us early on today, and likely coming and going in patches throughout the day. Highs reach the mid to upper 50s once again.

Clouds thicken up later on today, especially this evening, as an area of low pressure moves toward the region. It will track along a frontal boundary that will take it near far eastern Iowa and western Illinois. It will also carry some moisture with it, and the decent potential for some rain. The eastern half of the TV9 viewing area will have the best shot at seeing this rainfall, with areas in the west and northwest having a lesser chance overall. Rain could develop south of Interstate 80 as soon as 7 or 8 o’clock, but becomes more likely during the overnight hours. A few tenths of an inch of rain will be possible for some, especially in our most eastern counties.

This precipitation looks to exit fairly early on Saturday, likely clearing the area near or just after daybreak. The chance for wintry precipitation to mix in before it does looks fairly low at this point, though a few wet snowflakes could sneak in for our far northeast counties with no accumulation expected. A few flurries or snow showers are possible later in the afternoon as another area of clouds moves in. Blustery and cooler conditions are expected, with temperatures only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s.

Cool and quiet weather sticks around for several days afterward, with Sunday’s highs only reaching the mid 30s at best. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s with highs in the 30s through about the middle of next week. After that, a modest warm-up will be possible again, with highs returning to the mid 40s Thursday and beyond.

A slight chance for showers exists next Friday into Friday night, but most of the next 9 days lack precipitation chances.

