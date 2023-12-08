Show You Care
Unseasonably warm Friday leads to some rain

By Joe Winters
Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For one more day ahead highs will be about 20 degrees above normal. Middle 50s for highs are once again forecast for Friday.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

There will be an increase in cloudiness on Friday as an area of low pressure starts to move out of the Plains. This is a fast-moving storm and with warmth in place, it looks like mainly a rain event for eastern Iowa. There could be a little mixed rain and snow on the back side of the system to the north as the low pulls away from the state.

Rainfal Forecast
Rainfal Forecast(KCRG)

At this point, impacts look to be minimal. Sunday returns some sunshine with quiet weather week next week. Have a great night!

