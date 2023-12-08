Show You Care
Three Marion firefighters achieve ‘Fire Officer’ credential

Helmets from the Marion Fire Department (KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Three firefighters with the Marion Fire Department have been recognized as demonstrating excellence in their field.

On December 5th, Lieutenant Jeff Madland, Lieutenant Zach Bruce, and Firefighter Zach Brunscheen were officially designated as Fire Officers by the Commission on Professional Credentialing. The Fire Officer designation is an achievement that shows the individual’s continued growth in a series of measured components:

  • Experience
  • Education
  • Professional development
  • Professional contributions
  • Association membership
  • Community involvement
  • Technical competence

“I applaud our teammates for pursuing this designation,” said Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan. “It signifies their career commitment to excellence in emergency services for the residents and businesses of Marion.”

There are only 706 Fire Officers worldwide. These three officers will join the likes of 15 others in the State of Iowa.

