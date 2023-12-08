Three Marion firefighters achieve ‘Fire Officer’ credential

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Three firefighters with the Marion Fire Department have been recognized as demonstrating excellence in their field.

On December 5th, Lieutenant Jeff Madland, Lieutenant Zach Bruce, and Firefighter Zach Brunscheen were officially designated as Fire Officers by the Commission on Professional Credentialing. The Fire Officer designation is an achievement that shows the individual’s continued growth in a series of measured components:

Experience

Education

Professional development

Professional contributions

Association membership

Community involvement

Technical competence

“I applaud our teammates for pursuing this designation,” said Marion Fire Chief Tom Fagan. “It signifies their career commitment to excellence in emergency services for the residents and businesses of Marion.”

There are only 706 Fire Officers worldwide. These three officers will join the likes of 15 others in the State of Iowa.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.