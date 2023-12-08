Show You Care
Showers overnight, then windy but dry Saturday with seasonal temperatures this weekend

Rain moves back into eastern Iowa tonight with near normal temperatures to follow.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain moves back into eastern Iowa tonight with near normal temperatures to follow.

The latest satellite and radar data
The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Look for increasing clouds this evening as rain chances pick up into tonight. A low-pressure center moving into the midwest will lead to showers in the southeastern half of the viewing area, tracking northeast along a frontal boundary. Look for decent showers to begin late this evening, around 9 or 10 pm in the south, tracking northeast overnight and wrapping up during the early morning hours of Saturday. The heaviest rain is expected in far eastern Iowa and western Illinois where up to an inch is possible while most of the TV9 viewing area will see totals under half an inch.

Tonight's system has warm enough air with it that precipitation falls as rain rather than...
Tonight's system has warm enough air with it that precipitation falls as rain rather than snow. They heaviest totals stay south and east of the TV9 viewing area.(KCRG)

As temperatures cool overnight a few in the far north could see some wet snowflakes mix in but accumulating snow is not expected as temperatures should in large part stay above freezing. This precipitation looks to exit fairly early on Saturday, likely clearing the area near or just after daybreak. During the day tomorrow, a stray flurry cannot be entirely ruled out, again in our northeastern zone as the low continues to push eastward, but again, accumulation is not expected.

Winds pick up Saturday too, gusting over 30 mph at times, making for a blustery day. Highs will be cool when compared to the mild temperatures with us to end the work week, but still near seasonal norms for early December.

After rain moves out early Saturday, look for blustery conditions as winds top 30 mph during...
After rain moves out early Saturday, look for blustery conditions as winds top 30 mph during the late morning and early afternoon.(KCRG)

Cool and quiet weather sticks around for several days afterward, with Sunday’s highs only reaching the mid 30s at best. Lows will be in the 10s and 20s with highs in the 30s through about the middle of next week. After that, a modest warm-up will be possible again, with highs returning to the mid 40s Thursday and beyond.

A slight chance for showers exists next Friday into Friday night, but most of the next 9 days lack precipitation chances.

