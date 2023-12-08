Sheriff: No theories ruled out after western Iowa trucker vanished more than two weeks ago

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been more than two weeks since a 53-year-old Sac County man disappeared, with a semi truck and a load of hogs left on a rural highway.

Thursday, the Sac County Sheriff spoke to KTIV for the first time, detailing his office’s efforts to find out what happened.

Sarah Schultz said David’s phone and wallet were left inside the truck, but David was nowhere to be found.

“I got a phone call from Dave’s phone and I thought oh, there he is. But it was a female officer saying that they found the truck they found the phone they found his wallet but they can’t find him,” said Sarah Schultz.

David’s family tells KTIV that some of his items were discovered in a ditch right across the street from where his truck was found. The family says one of those items was his winter jacket. The Sac County Sheriff confirmed the discovery on Thursday, but said all theories are still on the table in determining what happened to David.

“If there was some sort of nefarious act against Dave. Whoever is responsible for that is watching,” said Sheriff Ken McClure. “So we try to limit, you know, what we give out publicly.

It’s a delicate balance, keeping the case in the public eye but also strictly following the facts. Sarah Schultz says she thought law enforcement would have more dialogue with her, but mostly she just wants answers.

“I don’t know what else to do at this point. We’ve searched the area so thoroughly,” she said.

The United Cajun Navy, a volunteer search organization, has searched about 100,000 acres. They’ve paused search operations, but may restart on Saturday or Sunday.

Mainly, they need new leads from the public to focus their search.

“I do not think that David would have left his truck like that. And so, that would lead me to believe that something had to happen, you know, either at that site or shortly before that,” said Jacob Rowley, the Midwest Team Lead for the United Cajun Navy.

The sheriff says his office has sent about a dozen search warrants, subpoenas and preservation letters. They’ve requested documents like phone records, bank records and social media records.

Many of those have yet to be returned, but should be available shortly, hopefully prying loose a lead.

“Because I feel like I’m in limbo. Like can’t go forward. Can’t go backwards. We’re just stuck here waiting, wondering,” said Sarah Schultz.

A reward fund is also being set up in coordination between the United Cajun Navy and the Sac County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff told KTIV he’s in favor of the idea, but final details still need to be worked out.

The sheriff said he’s seeking legal guidance about whose name would go on the account, who would decide when to dispense money and how much.

