Semi driver dies after crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a semi truck has died after a crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin on Friday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was heading westbound on I-80 at around 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, going into the ditch, hitting a tree and catching fire.

Officials said the driver, who has not been identified, died in the crash and resulting fire.

