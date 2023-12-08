Semi driver dies after crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The driver of a semi truck has died after a crash on I-80 just west of Tiffin on Friday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol said a semi was heading westbound on I-80 at around 4:30 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, going into the ditch, hitting a tree and catching fire.
Officials said the driver, who has not been identified, died in the crash and resulting fire.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.