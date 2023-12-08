Show You Care
Puppies dumped in taped-up box in cemetery, reward offered

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:04 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Arkansas animal rescue is offering a reward after finding a box of puppies dumped in a cemetery.

On Wednesday, Marked Tree Animal Rescue said they found seven puppies inside a cardboard box that had been taped shut.

The puppies, which weighed between 2 to 3 pounds each, were malnourished and have roundworms, but they tested negative for canine parvovirus.

“The tiniest is not doing well and [has] been put on a heating pad,” Marked Tree Animal Rescue said in a statement shared on social media.

Anyone with information about the puppies should call Marked Tree police at 870-358-2024.

The animal rescue said help is needed providing care for the dogs.

“Compromised animals require extra everything,” the charity said.

The group is accepting donations:

  • Paper towels
  • Disinfecting bleach
  • Laundry detergent
  • Puppy food
  • Cotton swabs
  • Bedding

Marked Tree Animal Rescue said a reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for illegally dumping the animals.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

