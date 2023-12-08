Motorcyclist injured after colliding with bus in Cedar Rapids has died

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The motorcyclist injured in a crash with a bus in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday has died, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Police said they tried to pull over the motorcyclist, identified as 29-year-old Lewis McColley, of Cedar Rapids, in the area of 6th Street and 9th Avenue Southwest at around 1:35 p.m. for not having a license plate.

However, police said McColley refused to stop, attempting to elude officers. A chase ensued, with the motorcyclist running a red light at 1st Ave SW and continuing to travel north on Ellis Blvd at excessive speeds.

Officials said the motorcycle collided with a bus near the Ellis Boulevard and O Avenue Northwest intersection.

McColley was reportedly not wearing a helmet. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the bus, who was the only person on the bus, was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

