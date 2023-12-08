Law enforcement officers struggle with mental health

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After Cedar Rapids Police Officer Blair Cavin and her partner were shot at on the job, the trauma from that event became too much to bear, eventually leading her to leave the field.

“I was... I was not okay last year,” said Cavin during the sentencing of Brandon Nelson, the man who shot at her in July of 2022.

Her story echoes a struggle the law enforcement law procession has with job stress.

“It definitely puts into perspective their own, you know, focus on their own mortality, and faced with their own mortality where you and I might not typically be thinking of that every day,” said Mercy Family Counseling Social Worker Mallory Markwitz.

Markwitz, who works directly with Linn County Sheriff’s Officers for counseling, says she sees many of them struggle with things like anxiety, depression, and PTSD related to their work.

But with such intense stigma surrounding mental illness, many officers go without the help they need.

“In law enforcement, you know, part of their training is to seek help while they’re on the job and use their support system there. Unfortunately, when they leave and go home, it’s not as acceptable, I would say, to reach out and seek counseling or mental health services,” said Markwitz.

And Markwitz says inadequate support often leads to bigger issues like substance abuse, relationship troubles, and suicidal ideation.

Though, both Linn County and Cedar Rapids Police officers do have access to peer support groups guided by other officers, which Markwitz says makes a big difference in her patients’ lives.

“I don’t see the things they do, I don’t experience the things they do. So, I can certainly try to put myself in their shoes, but the reality of, you know, having a peer they can go to versus having a stranger that may not have any law enforcement experience can be difficult for them,” said Markwitz.

Markwitz says officers should still reach out to counselors if they’re struggling since neither the Linn County Sheriff’s Office nor CRPD peer groups is led by licensed mental health professionals, but rather, officers trained in peer support.

