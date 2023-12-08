Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Iowa City recognized for solar panel initiative

Iowa City is being recognized by Solsmart, a company funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, for its implementation of solar panels.
By Conner Woodruff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City has been given a Gold Designation for the city’s implementation of solar panels. The grading comes from Solsmart and is the second-highest designation from the group.

SolSmart is funded through the U.S. Department of Energy and grades communities on different criteria for their designations, from bronze to platinum.

Iowa City’s recognition comes thanks to the city’s Climate Action Division, which has been installing Solar Panels for businesses and government buildings over the last three years.

The $100,000 initiative has since expanded to installing solar panels for businesses, nonprofits and housing.

Sarah Gardner with the climate action office says they are particularly proud of the designation because it was a group effort.

“Everybody who works in city hall had some hand in moving it forward,” Sarah Gardner, Climate Action Coordinator for the Climate Action division, said. ”One of the things that makes us so proud of this designation is it’s really the culmination of many years of work across different departments.”

Solsmart graded Iowa City’s solar network on the areas of:

  • Planning and zoning
  • Permitting and inspection
  • Government operations
  • Community engagement
  • Market development.

“It really looks comprehensively at everything we’ve been doing to advance solar adoption in the city,” Gardner said.

The Iowa City Climate Action Division is planning to have net-zero climate emissions in the city by 2050.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100...
Crash on Highway 100 temporarily closes both lanes of traffic
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist in critical condition after Wednesday’s crash
Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases

Latest News

A beloved holiday tradition is rolling on through eastern Iowa on Friday.
Holiday train to roll through eastern Iowa Friday
President Biden's son Hunter is facing more federal charges.
Hunter Biden faces new charges
Iowa City is being recognized by Solsmart, a company funded by the U.S. Department of Energy,...
Iowa City recognized for solar panel initiative
Repeated exposure to traumatic scenes or events leaves many officers feeling anxious or...
Law enforcement officers struggle with mental health