Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Inaugural ”Salute to Troops Black Tie Gala” to raise awareness of veteran suicide

By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The group Salute to the Fallen is hosting its first ‘Salute to Troops Black Tie Gala’ as a way to bridge the gap between military and civilian life.

Founder John Thompson said this time of year is particularly difficult for those who serve and those who have served.

“A lot of these guys feel alone, they feel isolated,” he said. “They turn to addictive stuff to cope with it, unfortunately.”

Thompson said he has taken 16 calls for veterans in crisis in the last 72 hours and one who took their life two days ago. He said an event like this will provide a way to connect.

“It bridges that gap,” said Thompson. “You are going to hear speeches from guys, some might be the darkest hours they have gone through in the military with PTSD. For regular veterans, most don’t like to talk about what happened, but hearing someone else being OK tends to open them up.”

It’s also a chance for those who serve to learn where there are resources available if they are ever in need.

“We want it to where the military can go to civilians if they are having a crisis,” said Thompson. “Not just ‘well you don’t get it’, but we want people to be able to work together because that’s the only true way we can bring these numbers down.”

The Gala will take place at the “Olympic Southside Theater” from 4 PM to 10 PM on Saturday.

