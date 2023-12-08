Honorary AOW defies odds to hit two 3-pointers in back-to-back games

Show You Care
Athlete of the Week: Carson McDonald
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KEOTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Keota Senior Carson McDonald is a fan favorite. Carson doesn’t get to play much, but he did get in against rival Sigourney, and all that practice paid off - hitting his first shot ever in a game from the top of the key.

Carson also got in again a week later. No surprise, same results.

“Everybody just stands up and says his name. I couldn’t hear myself talking because the crowd was so loud.”

Carson was also the manager of the football team, carrying the water and Gatorade for the players.

“He has the attitude, he is always positive He’s there to help all of his teammates out, and he would do anything for these kids.”

As you can tell Carson’s teammates love having him around.

“He is just a great inspiration to all the guys, he has been around them for four years...He is a huge inspiration...”

