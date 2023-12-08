Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to voters ahead of Iowa Caucus

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa will play host to the next scheduled presidential debate.

CNN will be the moderators at the Republican debate at Drake University January 10th, five days before the Caucuses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to take part in that debate.

On December 7th, he met with voters at Union Station in Cedar Rapids in his latest swing through the state.

He said elected officials should also be responsible to create a balanced budget and term limits should be imposed in the House and Senate.

Gov. DeSantis also criticized Donald Trump, saying he failed to accomplish some of the key promises he made.

“He [Trump] promised big change in Washington in 16, didn’t deliver the big change, now he’s running a lot on the same things as back then in 2024, and I would ask what would allow the prospect for success to be better this time,” said DeSantis.

Despite multiple polls which show him trailing former president Donald Trump, DeSantis also says he believes the support he has acquired in Iowa will help him in the upcoming caucus.

DeSantis said ”I don’t think anyone has been able to put together the kind of support that we have. If you look between the organization of all these counties, me visiting 99 counties, Governor Reynolds endorsement, Bob Vander Plaats, all this stuff is going to come to fruition over the next 39-40 days.”

DeSantis also stopped in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The Iowa Caucus is scheduled for January 15th.

