Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Election 2024: How to find your Iowa GOP caucus precinct

Participation could spike in Iowa Caucus
Participation could spike in Iowa Caucus
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - The nation’s first Caucuses are just over a month away.

Iowa Republicans are now able to find their precinct ahead of the caucuses. The caucuses are set for 7 p.m. Jan. 15 — on Martin Luther King Jr. day.

As the locations are subject to change, the Republican Party of Iowa encourages voters to frequently check locations as well as voter ID and registration requirements.

How to attend a GOP caucus:

  1. Check to make sure you’re registered as a Republican. If you’re not a registered voter or registered as a Republican, the party says be prepared to register in-person at your precinct on caucus night. Voter ID requirements are available on the Secretary of State’s website.
  2. Find your precinct by looking it up the Iowa GOP website.
  3. Then locate your caucus site on the Iowa GOP website.

The Iowa GOP also offered these reminders as Republican voters prepare for caucus night:

  • Caucuses begin promptly at 7 p.m. — so arrive early!
  • Remember to bring a valid form of ID with you on caucus night, which includes: Iowa Voter Identification Card Iowa Driver’s License Iowa Non-Operator ID U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID U.S. Passport Tribal ID Card/Document
  • If you plan to register to vote at your precinct location on caucus night, remember to bring the following: a valid form of ID, as listed above; and a proof of address (e.g. residential lease, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check, property tax statement, government document, etc.)

In a statement, Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said: “The enthusiasm by everyday Iowans to fire Joe Biden from the White House is off the charts, especially as they hear from and meet with our deep bench of talented presidential candidates crisscrossing our state. We’re excited to unveil the next steps for Iowans to make their plans for caucus night come January 15th.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100...
Crash on Highway 100 temporarily closes both lanes of traffic
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist in critical condition after Wednesday’s crash
Summit Schools says they increased the cost of their tuition because they're seeing increased...
Iowa mom says school vouchers don’t offset tuition increases

Latest News

DeSantis stops by Union Station in Cedar Rapids for meet and greet
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks to voters ahead of Iowa Caucus
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov....
CNN to host Republican presidential debate in Iowa
CNN announced plans for a republican presidential debate in Iowa.
CNN to host Republican presidential debate in Iowa
The Iowa caucuses are less than six weeks away.
Four Republicans take part in last GOP debate before Iowa Caucuses