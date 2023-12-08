Dubuque Fire Department shares images of new fire truck

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department will soon have a new engine.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the fire department shared images of its new engine 505.

“We have approximately 30 days before it will go in service but we are excited and thankful for the new resource,” the fire department said in the post.

The fire truck will be housed at fire station 5 on S. Grandview Avenue.

