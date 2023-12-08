Dubuque Fire Department shares images of new fire truck

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Fire Department will soon have a new engine.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the fire department shared images of its new engine 505.

“We have approximately 30 days before it will go in service but we are excited and thankful for the new resource,” the fire department said in the post.

The fire truck will be housed at fire station 5 on S. Grandview Avenue.

Sneak peek at the new engine 505! We have approximately 30 days before it will go in service but we are excited and...

Posted by Dubuque Fire Department on Friday, December 8, 2023

