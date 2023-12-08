Caitlin Clark surpasses 3,000 career points in Cy-Hawk game

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is officially Ms. 3000. The Iowa guard became just the 15th Division I women’s basketball player to register 3,000 career points.

They say magic happens at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa’s Clark came into the Cy-Hawk series just 22 points shy of the 3,000 point milestone.

“I honestly didn’t even know I was going to eclipse 3,000 points until a few days ago. I was watching ESPN and I think it was the South Carolina game, Debbie [Antonelli] started talking about it and I was like ‘oh, okay,’” Clark said.

After registering 15 points in the first half, her milestone bucket came in transition on a monster 3-pointer in the third quarter to put the Hawkeyes in front 43-39.

“That is a very hard thing to do and to do it this early in her senior season is amazing,” Iowa women’s basketball head coach Lisa Bluder said.

She’s the second fastest to reach the mark, but became the first Division I women’s or men’s player to record at least 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists.

“It was kind of the same when I broke the Iowa scoring record, we keep playing. We don’t celebrate it in a time out, we don’t stop the game, that’s not what it’s about. As long as we win. I probably wouldn’t be happy scoring 3,000 points and a loss,” Clark said.

Iowa held off a young Cyclone squad winning 67-58 to claim their seventh victory in their last eight meetings.

“Everyone was grilling me about Caitlin this and how are you going to stop her and I think number one, you can’t. Number two, I think she’s going to score a gazillion points. Against us, she’s probably scored 100 something. That means she’s scored 3,000 something against everybody else,” Iowa State women’s basketball head coach Bill Fennelly said.

Prior to Clark, the last player to reach 3,000 points was Iowa City native and former Cyclone Ashley Joens.

“You’re talking about two of the best collegiate women’s players ever and they are from our state,” Fennelly added.

Clark now stands at 3,013 points and counting.

