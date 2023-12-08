Big Grove Brewery fully staffed a week ahead of opening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just a week ahead of the official opening of Big Grover Brewery in Cedar Rapids, officials tell TV9 they are fully staffed.

The 21,050 square foot location includes the tap room, an outdoor patio area, and an event room. It is the 4th Big Grove Brewery to open in the state.

This location as a whole can seat 225 people indoors and an additional 120 in their outside patio area.

Big Grove Brewery Chief Growth Officer, Dave Moore, says they are fully staffed, but more positions might need filling in the months after they open.

“We have over 100 employees and we have well over that for applications,” said Moore. “We are well staffed and ready to go. We might add some more as the summer opens up, the patio becomes more necessary, but yeah we’re fully staffed and ready to go. We have great leadership here and a great staff and they’re ready to go.”

He also says his hope for this location is to serve both local residents and customers out-of-town in a way that celebrates Cedar Rapids.

“We want tourists to come here of course, we want to bring people to this area, we want to bring people to this new development down here, but first and foremost we want to celebrate Cedar Rapids in welcoming us here and just allowing us to create a space just for them,” said Moore. “We are super excited to service them.”

The official opening will be on Thursday, December 14th at 11 a.m.

