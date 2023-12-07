Show You Care
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Warmer temperatures creates challenges for winter-based business

Sundown Mountain Resort in Dubuque is struggling to cope with a later opening, less snow, fewer trails.
November's higher than normal temperatures have made it difficult for businesses reliant on wintry conditions.
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Across the world, temperatures have increased by almost three degrees from pre-industrial levels. Higher than normal temperatures throughout November have made it difficult for staff to keep their trails snowy enough.

“We’re really kind of limited by those temps, you know? We find that our opening times have shifted a little bit from the old days.” said Mark Gordon, General Manager of Sundown Mountain Resort.

Normally, Sundown opens right after Thanksgiving, but this year, they didn’t open for early season until Dec. 1. But even now, the resort isn’t able to make as much money as normal.

”Right now, we have two of our longer slopes open, but we know it’s not fully open, so we provide a discount to people. Just so, you know, we’re doing the best we can to make it affordable.” said Gordon.

Even though the resort is able to make its own snow, Gordon says it requires a lot of energy and man power. Plus, it won’t stick if the warmer weather sticks around, leaving staff questioning what the future of skiing and snowboarding season will look like.

“I’m old enough to remember us getting open for 100 day seasons, and that’s changing. One of the things we’re doing is doing more stuff in the summer as well.” said Gordon.

Fortunately, Gordon says the first snowfall of the season seems to have kept Sundown in the minds of their customers. But until temps drop, staff has been hard at work to remind visitors that they’re open.

“We’ll, you know, get it on Facebook. We recently got some web cameras out here, so people can see, hey, it’s brown in my backyard, but it’s white out here.” said Gordon.

