Warm Thursday and Friday, Possible wintry impacts Saturday

By Joe Winters
Updated: seconds ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Southerly winds continue to keep us warm.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

After lows in the lower 30s highs both Thursday and Friday rise into the middle 50s. We continue to track a storm moving out of the Plains affecting Iowa’s weather this weekend. Showers move in Friday night into early Saturday morning. As the low continues to move east colder air works into the storm.

A partly cloudy sky expected Wednesday with rain and snow possible this weekend(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

This will bring some wintry precipitation which could impact travel later Saturday into Saturday night. There continue to be a lot of questions on track of the storm so make sure you stay up to date on the latest forecast as the storm gets closer. Have a great night.

