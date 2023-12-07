WAGNER TAILS: Junebug, Lilac, Noelle and Tiny

SOUTH ENGLISH AND DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - Three kittens are ready to celebrate Christmas in their forever homes. They’re currently in a foster home through UNleashed Animal Shelter. Junebug (calico), Lilac (split face) and Noelle (Siamese) are four months old.

Noelle loves to play and snuggles under your chin when she’s sleepy. Lilac is food motivated, loves to play and is happy to tell you what she’s thinking. Junebug is a lover, purrs loudly, and loves to play with other cats.

All three of them would do great with other cats in the home. UNLeashed is currently accepting adoption applications for them, but they won’t be ready to go to their new homes until December 23rd.

You can call (319) 461-7463 or email for more information. Click HERE for the adoption application.

*Shelters do not recommend surprising someone with a pet as a present at Christmas. Adopting a pet is a commitment someone needs to be ready for.

A calm cat is looking for a home with a similar energy level. Tiny is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Northeast Iowa in Decorah.

She’s eight months old and loves to be held. Caretakers at HSNEI say she loves head rubs and being brushed, but she can be a bit of a picky eater.

Since Tiny is more docile, she’d prefer a home with other quiet cats. Click HERE for the adoption application

