Unity Health Hosts Patient Care Technician Signing Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

On December 7th, Unity Health celebrated its inaugural Patient Care Technician Signing Day for High School students entering their apprenticeship program. This program is taught by the Kirkwood Community College in collaboration with the Grant Wood Area Education Agency.

This program is offered to 31 school districts near Kirkwood Community College in Hiawatha, IA. Thursday’s signing event was focused on students from 8 districts. Those districts include Marion Independent School District, Cedar Rapids Community School District, Center Point-Urbana School District, College Community School District, Xavier Catholic Schools, Mt. Vernon Community Schools, Anamosa Community School District and Linn-Mar Community School District.

In April of 2020, healthcare employment rates dropped 8.2% in the US according to HealthSystemTracker.com. This effort by Unity Point Health is to rebuild that workforce in this next generation of workers. Casey Greene, the Cedar Rapids Market President of Unity Point Health, says these students are the future of health care. “They’re going to start with us as patient care techs. Get some experience, continue on to college, get their degrees. [Then] come right back to St. Lukes.

Jen Boyd is the Future Ready Curriculum Consultant at Green Wood Area Education Agency. She says that the healthcare industry is large and complex. Through this program these students will be able to hone their skills in the field and get to learn about the different positions in the hospital. She explained the benefits of this program. “Getting in, getting that competitive advantage getting this experience at this young age is not only going to help them clarify where they want to go and what they want to do. But also, it is going to allow them to begin getting some money in their pocket,” says Boyd.

At this event Students were able to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of signing their contracts in the presence of their families and cohorts. This is the first signing day that Unity Point Health has had, and they expect to do this again.

