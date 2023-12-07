Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Unity Health Hosts Patient Care Technician Signing Day

Student Signees are agreeing to participate in the Unity Health Care Technician apprenticeship...
Student Signees are agreeing to participate in the Unity Health Care Technician apprenticeship program.(Randall Gimm)
By Randall Gimm
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

On December 7th, Unity Health celebrated its inaugural Patient Care Technician Signing Day for High School students entering their apprenticeship program. This program is taught by the Kirkwood Community College in collaboration with the Grant Wood Area Education Agency.

This program is offered to 31 school districts near Kirkwood Community College in Hiawatha, IA. Thursday’s signing event was focused on students from 8 districts. Those districts include Marion Independent School District, Cedar Rapids Community School District, Center Point-Urbana School District, College Community School District, Xavier Catholic Schools, Mt. Vernon Community Schools, Anamosa Community School District and Linn-Mar Community School District.

In April of 2020, healthcare employment rates dropped 8.2% in the US according to HealthSystemTracker.com. This effort by Unity Point Health is to rebuild that workforce in this next generation of workers. Casey Greene, the Cedar Rapids Market President of Unity Point Health, says these students are the future of health care. “They’re going to start with us as patient care techs. Get some experience, continue on to college, get their degrees. [Then] come right back to St. Lukes.

Jen Boyd is the Future Ready Curriculum Consultant at Green Wood Area Education Agency. She says that the healthcare industry is large and complex. Through this program these students will be able to hone their skills in the field and get to learn about the different positions in the hospital. She explained the benefits of this program. “Getting in, getting that competitive advantage getting this experience at this young age is not only going to help them clarify where they want to go and what they want to do. But also, it is going to allow them to begin getting some money in their pocket,” says Boyd.

At this event Students were able to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of signing their contracts in the presence of their families and cohorts. This is the first signing day that Unity Point Health has had, and they expect to do this again.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas...
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
He spoke about term limits for elected officials, America needing to become more energy...
DeSantis stops by Union Station in Cedar Rapids for meet and greet
City of Dubuque explores feasibility of "quiet zones."
City of Dubuque explores feasibility of “quiet zones” for trains
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
The station says that with approximately 1.7% of the waste in Iowa’s landfills being glass,...
Jones County launches glass recycling program