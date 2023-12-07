Traffic alert after crash on Highway 100

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100 between I-380 and 1st Avenue East in Linn County.

Officials say the two left lanes are blocked eastbound and the left lane is blocked westbound.

At least two cars were involved in a minor injury crash.

Iowa DOT is reporting delays while crews work in the area.

Stay tuned to KCRG-TV9 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.