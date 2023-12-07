Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Traffic alert after crash on Highway 100

At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100...
At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100 between I-380 and 1st Avenue East in Linn County.(Brandi Bachman | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately, 4:50 pm, emergency crews responded to a report of a crash on Highway 100 between I-380 and 1st Avenue East in Linn County.

Officials say the two left lanes are blocked eastbound and the left lane is blocked westbound.

At least two cars were involved in a minor injury crash.

Iowa DOT is reporting delays while crews work in the area.

Stay tuned to KCRG-TV9 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Cedar Rapids motorcyclist in critical condition after Wednesday’s crash
Big Grove Chief Growth Officer, Dave Moore, spoke with KCRG-TV about how much it took to get...
Big Grove just a week away from opening
The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas...
Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor
He spoke about term limits for elected officials, America needing to become more energy...
DeSantis stops by Union Station in Cedar Rapids for meet and greet