Some temperature records fall today, precipitation still possible this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some rather pleasant days for early December are here, with temperatures that will be well above normal.

We’re already starting off warmer than just a day ago, with temperatures beginning the day in the upper 20s to low 30s. This somewhat warmer start will allow for temperatures to climb higher than even Wednesday’s mild readings. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, which is around 20 degrees or more above normal for this time of year. In fact, records are in danger in Waterloo and Iowa City for today! A southerly breeze will help the cause today, along with widespread sunshine.

Forecast temperatures compared to record highs for December 7. (KCRG)

Similar conditions are expected for most of the day on Friday, though winds may be a little lighter. Clouds will also increase as the day goes on, but enough sunshine should be present to push highs back into the mid to upper 50s. Records won’t be in danger this time around, though, with those standing int he mid 60s set in 1946.

Our weekend storm system is still on track, though the trends continue to favor less of a wintry impact from it for most of the TV9 viewing area. Precipitation will start to move into our southern zone later on Friday evening, shifting northeast throughout the rest of the zones into the nighttime hours. Temperatures favor that this precipitation starts out as all rain for all of us. As the low tracks to the northeast, enough cooler air gets incorporated into it that we could see precipitation mix with, or change to, some snow.

With the latest data, the storm system generally is set to track through the area a bit faster than anticipated, which would limit the area that could deal with the rain/snow transition. Right now, areas farther north and east would be more in line for this potential, and the possibility of some wet snow accumulation. Areas south of U.S. Highway 20 may have trouble seeing many snowflakes at all. Still, in areas where snow falls, some slick roads could develop early on Saturday.

Precipitation will be much more isolated after the morning hours on Saturday, potentially showing up in the form of some snow showers later in the day. Temperatures will also be notably cooler, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to low 40s with blustery conditions.

Cooler air will hang around for several more days, with lows in the 10s and 20s and highs in the 30s from Sunday through Wednesday. This same time period looks pretty quiet, and, thus, pretty dry. In general, though, this is a stretch of weather not too uncommon for mid-December.

Late next week shows some indication of a warm-up once again, though perhaps a bit more modest this time. Readings could reach the mid 40s for highs, as a slight chance for showers returns by next Friday.

