Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

“Secret Santa” helps Independence Fire Department get new tools, equipment

On Monday, a special delivery arrived at the Independence Fire Station.
By Becky Phelps
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, a special delivery arrived at the Independence Fire Station. $2,000 worth of new tools and equipment showed up, creating a sort of holiday miracle for Independence Fire Chief Blake Hayward and his department.

Hayward says it’s all thanks to a stranger. “So we had a gentleman reach out, new to the area, and just let us know that he had put us in for a grant and wanted to let us know that it wasn’t a scam if we ended up hearing anything,” says Hayward. The brand new tools cover a variety of needs, from a chainsaw, which can be used for storm debris cleanup, to a cordless saw, which Hayward says can be used to cut through steel roofs.

Last month we got a email from a local resident that just moved to the area and wanted to show us some support. He...

Posted by City of Independence Iowa, Fire Department on Monday, December 4, 2023

Hayward says now, the firefighters just want to thank the person who helped make this happen, saying “I’m sure what leg work he did was some work for him, and we just really appreciate him thinking of us and and going through the steps and getting us all this cool stuff that we wouldn’t have had without him. So we definitely appreciate it.”

