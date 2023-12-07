Police investigate after body found in Des Moines
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Detectives are investigating after police said a body was found in a wooded area in Des Moines on Thursday.
Police said the body was found near SW 42nd Street and Willow Creek. The Great Western Trail has been temporarily closed between Southwest 42nd Street and 63rd Street.
Police said there is no indication of ongoing danger to the public.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.