Northern Iowa earns 78-73 win over Richmond

The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
The logo for the University of Northern Iowa Panthers.
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Trey Campbell’s 21 points helped Northern Iowa defeat Richmond 78-73 on Wednesday night at the McLeod Center.

Campbell was 7 of 12 shooting for the Panthers. Bowen Born scored 17 points, going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the line. Nate Heise finished with 13 points.

The Spiders were led by Jordan King, who tallied 20 points. Richmond also got 17 points and six rebounds from Isaiah Bigelow. Neal Quinn also had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Northern Iowa visits Toledo and Richmond travels to Florida, both games on Saturday.

