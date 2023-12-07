Mussels an important part of Wapsipinicon ecosystem

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Wapsipinicon River is an important ecosystem for Eastern Iowa’s wildlife and birds. But that wildlife relies on one of the river’s smallest and most important species: Mussels.

Don Ohde is a biologist with a passion for mussels.

“I went on a little recreational paddle trip down the Iowa River and one of the leaders of that was a mussel biologist from the Iowa DNR and we’d stop on sandbars and there’d be shells, dead shells laying on sandbars and you could pick one up and she could tell you exactly what it was,” Ohde recalled.

Mussels are shelled water animals, similar to an oyster, that can be found in both fresh and saltwater.

Freshwater mussels are a keystone species, providing food for many of the animals who live along Iowa rivers, such as the Wapsipinicon.

“They’re filter feeders. They clean our water, uh, they provide food for other animals, muskrats, mink, beaver, even large wading birds, herons and egrets.” Ohde explained.

The population of the mussels in the Wapsipinicon have struggled in the past.

“Things that are detrimental to them are pollution, siltation, the dams and it’s just been a real struggle for mussels to come back and it takes years.” Ohde described.

But the Iowa DNR, with help from volunteers like Don, are keeping track of mussel populations across Eastern Iowa.

Based off their most recent surveys, they’re optimistic with their findings.

“I haven’t seen a lot of increase in population, they’ve been steady, which is still positive. They’re not going downhill as I can see. Like I said, with most of the surveys I do, will come up with the 13,14 species and that’s good.” Ohde said.

They’ve even noticed a healthy number of Higgins Eye mussels, a federally endangered species.

“This year we found 21 Higgins Eye Mussels in this stretch of the Wapsi,” Ohde stated.

An unassuming species keeping Eastern Iowa’s rivers healthy.

Don Ohde is giving a talk about Mussels in Eastern Iowa on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wickiup Hill Learning Center in Toddville.

