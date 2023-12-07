Show You Care
Local animal shelter seeks public donations for puppy food

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TIPTON, Iowa (KCRG) - Dogs of all ages are routinely fed at Friends of the Animals in Tipton. But recently, supply ran low.

“We took in ten beagle puppies and a dog that was really underweight. Usually, when dogs are underweight we give them puppy food as well because it has more calories, it’s just better for them,” said Administrator Haylee Heister. “We started to get kind of low and with the amount of puppies we have we just needed it quickly.”

So they took to Facebook to ask for the public’s help. Since then, they have received several bags of dog food, but the need always remains.

“We probably go through a full 30-pound bag of puppy food probably every two to three days,” said Heister. “Pet food, dog food, kitten food; we go through it all really fast because we bring in a lot of animals.”

The need for food is year-round, but especially so in the winter as they tend to feed the animals more in order to keep them warm. But where their next donation of supplies comes from is ever-changing.

“We’ll put our personal money towards it if we have to. We’re super into the animals, that’s 100% what we’re paying attention to so workers have donated personally. When we put those pleas out on Facebook a lot of people pay attention and it really helps us out a lot,” said Heister.

Donations of any supplies can be dropped off at the shelter located at 320 West Sixth Street, or people can donate through their website.

