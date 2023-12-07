Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Lawsuit against former Adventureland owners over fatal ride incident to move to Scott County

KCRG-TV Morning Update - Dec. 7, 2023
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCCI) - The case against the former owners of Adventureland is moving out of Polk County, according to documents released Thursday.

KCCI reports the court agreed to transfer the case to Scott County because of coverage by local and national media and politicians.

The Jaramillo family filed the lawsuit over the death of 11-year-old Michael Jaramillo. He was a student at Linn-Mar. He died in 2021 when his raft on the Raging River ride capsized.

His brother David Jr. was seriously injured in the incident and spent a month in the hospital.

The ride has since closed permanently.

In the filing, they also name the State of Iowa, claiming the Iowa Division of LAbor should have found 17 safety violations on the ride before the fatal incident occurred.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after crash near Ellis Blvd

Latest News

KCRG-TV Morning Update - Dec. 7, 2023
KCRG-TV Morning Update - Dec. 7, 2023
A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
Police investigate after body found in Des Moines
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov....
CNN to host Republican presidential debate in Iowa