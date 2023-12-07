Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Las Vegas shooting suspect was a former Univ. of Northern Iowa instructor

Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.
Polito is believed to be the shooter responsible for killing three people at UNLV.(tonypolito.com)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The man suspected of fatally shooting three people and wounding another at a Las Vegas university Wednesday was a professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

The attack at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas sent shock waves through a city still scarred by the deaths of 60 people in a 2017 mass shooting.

The University of Northern Iowa has confirmed that the suspect, identified by the AP as Anthony Polito, did work at the University as a visiting instructor. He was hired in 2000 to teach in spring 2000 and fall 2000 for the Management department in the College of Business Administration. In January 2001, his visiting instructor appointment was extended through the spring 2001 semester.

After leaving the University of Northern Iowa, Polito then worked as a professor at East Carolina University in North Carolina, according to the AP source.

The source close to the investigation confirmed that Polito had recently applied to work at UNLV but was unsuccessful.

Three people were killed and another was seriously injured in the shooting. Polito was also killed after engaging in a shootout with members of campus police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.
I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

Latest News

The station says that with approximately 1.7% of the waste in Iowa’s landfills being glass,...
Jones County launches glass recycling program
A woman is facing vehicular homicide charges for a deadly crash in Marshalltown.
Woman charged with vehicular homicide in deadly Marshalltown crash
Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O'Donnell volunteers with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign at...
Cedar Rapids-area mayors compete for Mayor’s Kettle
Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a theme park raft carrying the boy and five other family...
Lawsuit against former Adventureland owners over fatal ride incident to move to Scott County