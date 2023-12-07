Jones County launches glass recycling program

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 7th, the Jones County Transfer Station announced that they have launched a glass recycling program in order to increase access to glass recycling in the county.

The station says that with approximately 1.7% of the waste in Iowa’s landfills being glass, they hope to prevent more recyclable material from entering the landfill with this program. Officials say that that could be 213 tons or 426,000 pounds of glass just in the last year taking up space.

The station says that the program does not accept windows, medicine bottles, or items like ceramic or porcelain that are sometimes confused for glass. They also say that the glass must be separated from other recyclables.

You can read more about the program here.

