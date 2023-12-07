Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

Iowa’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies revealed

New data shows people's favorite Christmas movies by state.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It is the time of year to curl up on the couch and enjoy a Christmas movie. And new data has revealed each state’s top 5 favorite Christmas movies.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is still Iowans’ favorite Christmas movie.

HubScore put together a list of every state’s top five favorite Christmas movies for 2023 by analyzing public data. “Christmas Vacation” topped Iowa’s list. The movie also took the top spot in a similar list last year.

The most popular movies in Iowa are as follows:

  1. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”
  2. “Die Hard”
  3. “A Christmas Story”
  4. “Home Alone”
  5. “Home Alone 2″

Nationally, “Home Alone 2″ is the overall favorite Christmas movie in the country.

Other favorites include “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Gemlins,” “Violent Night,” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after crash near Ellis Blvd

Latest News

If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come...
Controversial Satanic altar on display in Iowa State Capitol building
If you are visiting the Iowa Capitol building over the next couple of weeks, you might come...
Controversial Satanic altar on display in Iowa State Capitol building
Eastern Iowa neighborhoods are becoming more brightly lit the closer the holidays get.
Eastern Iowa homes decorate for the holidays
New video from Cedar Rapids firefighters shows crews breaking windows and rescuing people...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire