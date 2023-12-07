Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Magical Rhine and Moselle Rivers

I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident

KCRG-TV Morning Update - Dec. 7, 2023
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.

Traffic was temporarily diverted at Wright Brothers Boulevard in the northbound lanes, and at Highway 30 in the southbound lanes in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa DOT reports the lanes have since reopened.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts and needing immediate assistance can call 988.

A police incident is forcing the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380...
A police incident is forcing the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.(Iowa DOT)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash at M Avenue and 190th Street (Photo by: Terry M Scott)
Multiple ambulances, helicopter on scene of Iowa County crash
At approximately 2:13 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 200 block of 19th Street NE for a...
71-year-old identified as victim of Cedar Rapids apartment fire
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting...
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
Motorcyclist injured in Cedar Rapids crash
Motorcyclist injured after crash near Ellis Blvd

Latest News

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a theme park raft carrying the boy and five other family...
Lawsuit against former Adventureland owners over fatal ride incident to move to Scott County
KCRG-TV Morning Update - Dec. 7, 2023
KCRG-TV Morning Update - Dec. 7, 2023
Police investigate after body found in Des Moines
Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks as Florida Gov....
CNN to host Republican presidential debate in Iowa