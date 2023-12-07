I-380 in Cedar Rapids reopens after temporary closure for police incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A police incident forced the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday.

Traffic was temporarily diverted at Wright Brothers Boulevard in the northbound lanes, and at Highway 30 in the southbound lanes in Cedar Rapids.

The Iowa DOT reports the lanes have since reopened.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts and needing immediate assistance can call 988.

A police incident is forcing the closure of the northbound and southbound lanes of I-380 Thursday. (Iowa DOT)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.